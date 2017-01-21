Marketplace   Menu Guide   Complete Pages      
Car hits three parked vehicles
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in the 100 block of West Cunningham St.
On the Cover
Summit school water unsafe
Lead in the water at Summit Township Elementary School exceeds state and federal safety standards. Butler School officials have known about it at least since September. But the children and staff have been allowed to drink the water, wash hands and make coffee and Kool-Aid with it anyway — they weren’t informed about the risk until this weekend.
Emergency responders on alert for deadly drug
Police are warning emergency responders and drug users to be very cautious in light of the reported spread of heroin laced with carfentanil, a very powerful opioid that is used as an elephant tranquilizer.
Trump vows to protect U.S.
WASHINGTON — Pledging emphatically to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.
BLT 'Carnage' surprisingly delightful play
A marvelous, well balanced ensemble portrays a quartet of unhinged parents in the dark comedy, “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza which opened Friday night at the Butler Little Theatre.
Students to give firefighters flag
The Mars High School Student Council will present an American flag to the Adams Area Fire District once their building on Route 228 in complete.
But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
(Romans 5:8)
Local Events
Monday, January 23, 2017
Community Prayer Event
Dutilh Church
Thursday, January 26, 2017
ICONz® for Middle School Information Meeting
Parents in Toto
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Benefit Concert for Bill Hutz
Bakerstown United Methodist Church
Monday, January 30, 2017
Lifesteps Free Child Development Screening
Lifesteps Butler County Program Center

