Driver injured in crash JACKSON TWP — A Sharon man was injured when his car hit a guardrail along Little Creek Road Friday morning.

2nd Mars New Year offers new contest MARS — The Mars New Year event in May will feature new exhibits that demonstrate the brainpower and creativity of area secondary students.

Report: Trump tried to dispute crowd photos WASHINGTON — On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump called the acting director of the National Park Service to dispute widely circulated photos of Trump's inauguration.

Trash changes raise stink for bldg. owners SLIPPERY ROCK — The owners of two apartment complexes near Slippery Rock University say unexplained changes to their garbage collection contract have left refuse piling up at one building, and could send their costs skyrocketing.

Man arrested in 2-year-old stolen vehicle case A more than two-year-old stolen vehicle case in Butler was solved by matching DNA samples taken from within the pickup truck's interior to the suspected thief, authorities said. State police Wednesday arrested Robert S. McKivigan, 47, of Butler, accusing him of taking the truck, which city officers found crashed and abandoned on Oct. 15, 2014.