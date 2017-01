Suspected drug dealer arrested A suspected Butler drug dealer was arrested after police allegedly observed a confidential informant buy heroin from him last year. | Full Story » 0 comments

4 face retail theft charges CRANBERRY TWP — Four Beaver County residents are facing retail theft charges.

Penn United president asks question on CNN JEFFERSON TWP — The president of Penn United Technologies got a chance Thursday to press the most powerful Republican in the U.S. House on how his members will help President-elect Donald Trump level the playing field for American manufacturers.

Woman died of head injury CLINTON TWP — The Jefferson Township woman who fell out of a moving pickup last Sunday died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fire district equals savings HARMONY — Property owners living in the Harmony Fire District's coverage area may be eligible for insurance rate reductions.