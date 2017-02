Wolf touts move HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Monday that consolidating four state public health agencies into a single department will eliminate red tape and keep benefits intact with minimal layoffs as the Democratic governor tries to balance a massive projected deficit. | Full Story » 0 comments

Couple waives charges CRANBERRY TWP — A Beaver County couple faces charges after allegedly stealing and attempting to pawn a diamond ring from a township residence.

Apartment complex planned in Cranberry CRANBERRY TWP — A plan for a new apartment complex received recommendation from the township planning advisory commission Monday evening.

Knife attack injures A Pittsburgh man needed hospital treatment for injuries he says he got when a man attacked him with a knife late Saturday night in Butler.

Police: Mom OD'd at home A Butler mother of three is accused of suffering a drug overdose last week while at the family's home in the 200 block of American Avenue.