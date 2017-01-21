Summit school water unsafe Lead in the water at Summit Township Elementary School exceeds state and federal safety standards. Butler School officials have known about it at least since September. But the children and staff have been allowed to drink the water, wash hands and make coffee and Kool-Aid with it anyway — they weren’t informed about the risk until this weekend. | Full Story » 0 comments

Emergency responders on alert for deadly drug Police are warning emergency responders and drug users to be very cautious in light of the reported spread of heroin laced with carfentanil, a very powerful opioid that is used as an elephant tranquilizer.

Trump vows to protect U.S. WASHINGTON — Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

BLT 'Carnage' surprisingly delightful play A marvelous, well balanced ensemble portrays a quartet of unhinged parents in the dark comedy, "God of Carnage" by Yasmina Reza which opened Friday night at the Butler Little Theatre.

Students to give firefighters flag The Mars High School Student Council will present an American flag to the Adams Area Fire District once their building on Route 228 in complete.


